EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:08, 04 August 2020 | GMT +6

    10 oxygen concentrators delivered to district hospital in Turkestan rgn

    None
    None
    TOLE BI DISTRICT. KAZINFORM - 10 oxygen concentrators have been delivered to the Tole bi district hospital today, Kazinform cites the regional communications service of Turkestan region.

    The Tole bi district hospital received 10 oxygen concentrators through charitable assistance from A+A Idea Fabric head Ainur Kopbassarova.

    It is said that the hospital staff conveyed their gratitude to the organizers and sponsors of such undertakings.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!