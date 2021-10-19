10 pct of Mongolia's population infected with COVID-19

ULAN BATOR. KAAZINFORM - More than 10 percent of Mongolia's population has been infected with COVID-19, according to the country's health ministry on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Mongolia, with a population of around 3.4 million, registered 1,303 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 340,839, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, pushing the death toll to 1,501, said the ministry.

The resurgence of the virus has continued due to the highly contagious Delta variant, although 65.7 percent of the population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, there are more than 69,700 active COVID-19 cases, and most of them are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, according to the ministry.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November.

The country's health authorities have urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public areas and receive a booster shot.

More than 370,500 Mongolians have received a booster shot so far.

The ministry has said that at least 50 percent of the population need a booster.