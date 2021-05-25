EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 25 May 2021 | GMT +6

    10 people affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, the country has also registered one death and 44 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

    Nationwide, the number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 54,716. 889 people have so far died of and 50,883 have recovered from the disease.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,558 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!