10 people affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, the country has also registered one death and 44 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 54,716. 889 people have so far died of and 50,883 have recovered from the disease.

Notably, the country has reported 1,558 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.