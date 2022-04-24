11:11, 24 April 2022 | GMT +6
10 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinfrom cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of spread of COVID-19.
Almaty city has seen five cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.
Three fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan, one in Shymkent city, and one in East Kazakhstan region.
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally stands at 1,305,457.