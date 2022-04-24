EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:11, 24 April 2022 | GMT +6

    10 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinfrom cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city has seen five cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Three fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan, one in Shymkent city, and one in East Kazakhstan region.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally stands at 1,305,457.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!