10 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinfrom cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city has seen five cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Three fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan, one in Shymkent city, and one in East Kazakhstan region.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally stands at 1,305,457.