EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:49, 02 January 2023 | GMT +6

    10 people killed in Uganda stampede during New Year celebrations

    None
    KAMPALA. KAZINFORM-At least 10 people were killed in a stampede in Uganda when they struggled to enter an entertainment center for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, police said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Police deputy spokesman Luke Oweyesigyire confirmed the death toll from Saturday night’s incident, saying they are investigating whether there was neglect at the Freedom City Mall event in the outskirts of the capital Kampala.

    He said the incident occurred at midnight when the event's master of ceremony at a music show encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display.

    «After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others,» Oweyesigyire said.

    Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported the injured to hospital, where another four were confirmed dead. The tenth person died in a couple of hours later.

    The bodies were transferred to the Kampala city mortuary.


    Photo: dearborn.org

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!