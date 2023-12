NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakshtan, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informed via its Telegram channel.

Of 10, six are the residents of Nur-Sultan, three patients are from Almaty and one is from Almaty region.

In general, 1,292,123 people have recovered from the COVID-19 across the country.