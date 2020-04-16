EN
    16:47, 16 April 2020 | GMT +6

    10 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 patients received from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    As a result the number of recoveries the countrywide made 273. Out of which 153 are in Nur-sultan, 67 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 8 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Karaganda region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region and 5 in North Kazakhstan.


