10 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 15 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ and ‘yellow zone’ as of April 23, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions moved to the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan and North Kazakhstan entered the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,894 more coronavirus cases.