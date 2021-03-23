EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:12, 23 March 2021 | GMT +6

    10 regions to brace for snowstorms, ice-slick and fog Wed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On March 24 East Kazakhstan will face snowstorms, ice-slick and fog, high wind gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

    Ice-slick and fog will batter tomorrow West Kazakhstan.

    Fog will blanket Karaganda region, ice-slick and snowstorm on Wednesday locally.

    Atyrau region will observe high wind up to 23 m/s.

    Fog, heavy snow, ice-slick, snowstorms will coat Pavlodar region. High wind up to 15-20, 23 m/s will batter the region.

    Dust storm, thunderstorms are expected to strike tomorrow Mangistau region. Strong wind gusting up to 17-22 m/s will roll through the region.

    Fog, ice-slick, wild wind are forecast to hit Aktobe region.

    Tomorrow Akmola region will face fog and snowstorms, high wind gusting 15-20 m/s.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
