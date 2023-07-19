10 rescued after pleasure boat catches fire in Tokyo Bay

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Ten people were rescued after a pleasure boat caught fire in Tokyo Bay on Wednesday, according to the Japan Coast Guard, Kyodo reports.

Although no one was injured in the incident, the boat has sunk, with an emergency call made from the vessel at around 1 p.m. reporting that the engine was on fire, the coast guard said.

The boat was sailing in the bay some 6 kilometers northeast of Haneda airport, according to the coast guard.