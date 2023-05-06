10-storey apartment block catches fire in Atyrau, 25 evacuated

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 25 people were evacuated from a 10-storey apartment block in Atyrau on Friday evening, as fire broke out in several apartments on the 9th and 10th stories, Kazinform reports.

The fire occurred at around 07:30 pm on the roof of the building and then spread to the balconies of the apartments located below. The fire covered the area of about 700 square meters, local emergencies department says.

40 firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze which was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported.