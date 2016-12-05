EN
Trends:
    13:30, 05 December 2016 | GMT +6

    10 top quality TV series to be made in Kazakhstan in 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 10 TV shows will be filmed in Kazakhstan in 2017, Minister of Information and Communication Dauren Abayev said at the Government's hour at the Mazhilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "We will raise the quality of locally made TV shows. Next year we will make at least ten top quality TV series," Minister Abayev noted during the session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    He also added that state TV channels will air less TV series made in India and South Korea. However, for the time being these TV shows will be aired since they are very popular with Kazakhstani audience.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Parliament Ministry of Information and Communications Government News
