10 U.S. states to see biggest rise in COVID-19 cases by Memorial Day: media

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The U.S. state of South Carolina will see the biggest jump in its COVID-19 case rate of all states by Memorial Day, according to forecasts from Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic.

The case rate in the United States will increase from 33.1 cases per 100,000 on May 23 to 37.7 per 100,000 on May 30, Becker's Hospital Review, a monthly publication that offers up-to-date business and legal news related to hospitals, quoted Mayo Clinic's forecast as saying last week, Xinhua reports.

Besides, nine other states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia and several others, is projected to see the largest jumps in daily cases by May 30.

Driven by highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1., COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States have been rising for more than a month. As the nation's most dominant strain, Omicron BA.2.12.1 accounted for 57.9 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases in the week ending May 21, CDC data show.