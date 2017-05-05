100,000 people to be employed in road construction in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 100 thousand people will be involved in construction and reconstruction of roads in Kazakhstan, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek said today at a press conference in the Government, Kazinform reports.

According to him, in 2017-2019 within the framework of the state program "Nurly Zhol" government plans to implement 23 road construction projects (4.4 thousand. km), worth 1.7 trillion. tenge.

Currently, seven projects are underway, within which it is planned to build 602 km of roads before the end of the year (Astana-Karaganda, Center-East (232 km), Beineu-Aktau (230 km.), Center-West, Kapshagai-Taldykorgan (24 km.), Petropavlovsk-Russian border and Uralsk-Kamenka (50 km.).

It is also planned to reconstruct 16 roads (3.2 thousand km): Aktobe-Makat, Atyrau-Astrakhan, Kurty-Burylbaytal, Burylbaytal-Balkhash, Merke-Burylbaytal, Taldykorgan-Oskemen, Uzynagash-Otar, Zhetybai-Zhanaozen, Kalbatau-Maykapshagai, Usharal-Dostyk, Beineu-Akzhigit, Kostanai-Denisovka, Shuchinsk-Zerenda, Southwest Astana bypass, Osinovsky Pass, Taskesken-Bakhty).