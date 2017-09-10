EN
    16:09, 10 September 2017 | GMT +6

    100,514 people visited EXPO one day before the closing date

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the organizers, 100,514 people visited Astana EXPO-2017.

    For comparison, during the first days of the exhibition, on average 22,840 visited it every day. In total, from June 10 to September 9, the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 was visited by more than 3,860,000 people.

    There were huge lines to almost every pavilion at the EXPO yesterday. The longest lines were observed at the USA, Korea, Japan, China, Germany, as well as Kazakhstan's Nur Alem pavilion.

     

