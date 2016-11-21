100 chess players from 8 countries to partake in Pavlodar Open 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the most popular chess tournaments of Central Asia - XI Pavlodar Open - has kicked off today.

The tournament became the 3rd stage of Kazakhstan Cup among men and women.

As many as 100 players from 8 countries including 13 international grandmasters will compete for “the best chess player” title and for the right to partake in the Cup of Republic in December in Astana.

A ceremonial meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Pavlodar Chess house initiated by world champion Mikhail Tall will be held during the tournament.



The programme of the competition includes: open chess tournament, blitz tournament, a master class from international grandmaster and champion of Russia Alexey Bezgodov and a simultaneous exhibition between international grandmaster Sergey Vokaryov with 20 chess players.

The organizers of the event are Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Pavlodar region’s Chess Federation and regional Physical Culture and Sport Department. General sponsor is the Research Foundation named after Shakhmardan Yessenov.