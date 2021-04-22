100 COVID-19 patients put on ventilators in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people under coronavirus treatment in the country stands at 39,859, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of the 39,859, 14,034 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 25,825 as out-patients.

Of the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country, 679 are treated for severe COVID-19 and 181 - for critical COVID-19. 100 patients are put on ventilators.