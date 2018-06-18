EN
    100 evacuated as house roof ablaze

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The roof of the 5-storey house caught fire in Almaty, the emergency situations committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports.

    100 people, including 20 children, were evacuated as the roof of the house burst into flames at an intersection of Zhambyl and Muratbayev streets. The blaze already covered an area of more than 200 square meters.  17 units of equipment and 40 people are fighting fire. No victims were reported.

