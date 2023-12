ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to make a 100 kg cake within celebration of the Astana Day in July 6.

"Happylon presents the biggest cake weighing 100 kg to Astana on its 17 th birthday," the company informs.

The beginning of the ceremony of cutting the cake is in Happylon Arena Park at 2 pm and in Happylon Pirate's Park at 4 pm.