100 movies to compete in Tehran Intl. Short Film Festival
"Fiction, documentary, experimental, and animation stand in order of the most number of movies in this edition; France has 10 movies, Germany, 9 movies, Belgium, 5 movies, Spain, 4, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, and the US each has 3; Britain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, and Italy each 2; Bulgaria, China, Chile, Cypress, Denmark, Ecuador, Greece, Argentina, Republic of Ireland, Indonesia, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, New Zealand, Poland, Peru, Russia, Turkey, Uruguay, Vietnam, Belarus, and Austria, each single movie," Dezvareh detailed.
"In Asian competitive section, South Korea has 3 movies, Turkey 2, Armenia, China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Burma, and Lebanon each single movie, and in noncompetitive Video Art section, Finland has 4 movies, Germany and the US each 3, China, Japan, France, Russia, Spain, Slovakia, and Britain each has single movie," he told the press.
The 33rd TISFF will be held in Charsou Cinema Complex November 8-14.