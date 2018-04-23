100 New Books project opens new doors, view

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - 100 New Textbooks project is of paramount value for Kazakhstani youth as it opens doors to the world literature, believes Candidate of Science (Philology), senior lecturer of the Baishev Aktobe University Nurdaulet Aldashev, Kazinform reports.

"The key goal of the project is to translate into Kazakh the world-renowned literary works. This project is of paramount strategic importance for the development of the future generations of Kazakhstanis. Thus, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev urges the youth to gain new knowledge and explore arts," Mr. Aldashev said during the roundtable dedicated to the discussion of the project.







He reminded that 18 books have already been translated into Kazakh.



"I am delighted that this work will continue and we will be able to read those books in our native language," he concluded.