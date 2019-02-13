100 new faces of Kazakhstan project to be continued

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 100 new faces of Kazakhstan project will be continued, President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

"Every person should have a dream, only those who have dreams achieve their goals. That is why it is wonderful that we organized this project for the second year in a row. Because these people [winners] set the example for youth, they prove one can achieve everything," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the meeting with the winners of the second stage of the project in Astana.



The Head of State added that it doesn't matter what profession one chooses - driver, janitor or else - the key is to achieve the heights of one's profession. "Person's life is too short and it is important to go the distance," he added.