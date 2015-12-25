100% of Kyzylorda region’s pre-school children attend kindergartens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 100% of pre-school children are attending kindergartens in Kyzylorda region. Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev said it a briefing in Astana today.

“One of the Presidential instructions to the Government and regional akims was to liquidate three-shift learning process. This problem has been solved in 2015,” he noted.

Besides, the Head of State set a task to ensure 100% attendance of kindergartens by pre-school children aged 3-6.

“We have solved this problem too. More than half of kindergartens are private institutions. It means that business takes an active part in implementation of the region’s social programs,” the Governor added.