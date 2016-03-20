100% of voters cast their votes at polling station in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - 100% of voters have cast their votes at the polling station in Baku (Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan), said Deputy Chairman of the electoral commission of the polling station №212 in Baku Nurbek Almashov.

According to his words, at the moment the polling station is closed. The personnel will proceed to count the votes.

N. Almashov added that 100% of voters have cast their votes at the polling station number 212 in the city of Baku.