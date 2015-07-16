100 specific steps: Transition to three-level system to simplify judicial procedures

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A large scale modernization of judicial procedures is coming in Kazakhstan within the implementation of the 100 specific steps program. It is planned to transit from a five-level system to a three-level system of legal proceedings, judge of North Kazakhstan regional court Alexander Zenkovsky told.

"In North Kazakhstan, we discussed this program already. Thus, we fully support our national plan and think the changes of the judiciary system it implies will help to improve this sphere," A. Zenkovsky said.

Besides, it is planned to introduce a recording system monitoring and recording all judicial procedures. Judges think it will help to ensure transparency of justice. About 70 percent of courts are already equipped with recording devices in the region.

In total, 11 steps are planned within the modernization of the judicial system in Kazakhstan.