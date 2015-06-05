ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Plan "100 concrete steps on implementation of 5 institutional reforms" is a program for every citizen of Kazakhstan, believes deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Viktor Kiyansky.

"The ideas of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and Eurasianism are of paramount importance today. This is the key to the development of the processes outlined in the plan," he said at a press conference in Astana on Friday. Mr. Kiyansky reminded that it was President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who put forward the idea of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in 1994 and 20 years later it became a reality. "20 years later we see that everything that was planned became a reality. The ideas of the EEU and the Customs Union exceeded the scope of the CIS member countries and became the continental, global ideas. That is thanks to wisdom of our Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev. And the new National Plan "100 concrete steps on implementation of 5 institutional reforms" proposed by President Nazarbayev is the program for every citizen of Kazakhstan," he said. In his words, the plan shows Kazakhstanis where to go and what goals to achieve in the future.