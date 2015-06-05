ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Plan "100 specific steps on implementation of 5 institutional reforms" proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev will ensure Kazakhstan's entry into the world's 30 most competitive economies, believes Kazakhstani parliamentarian Yuri Timoshchenko.

"'100 steps' is a grandiose program of reforms which will ensure Kazakhstan's accession to the club of 30 most competitive economies in the world," the member of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, said at a press conference of the Central Communications Service. In his words, the program is Kazakhstan's response to global and inner challenges called to help it confidently pass through the period of hardships, successfully implement the Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy and solidify its position in the international arena.