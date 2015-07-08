100 steps program explained to people in Presidential Library in Astana(PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The events dedicated to the Astana Day continue in the country. The Open Doors Event is held until July 10 in the Presidential Library in Astana.

The information seminar focused on the theme "100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms" was held in the library today. The purpose of the event is to popularize the ideas of the President of Kazakhstan, the national plan "100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms of N. Nazarbayev" in particular.

"Birlik", the branch of the Nur Otan Party, holds this work, charity events in this unique building - the Presidential Library. We decided to have Open Doors Days here, so the residents and guests of the city could learn more about the national plan "100 specific steps", first deputy head of "Birlik" branch of the Nur Otan Party Aliya Kaisharova informed.

"We hold a seminar on explanation of the national plan, "100 steps", today. I think all Kazakhstanis have already familiarized with this document, but nevertheless it is a kind of an opinions exchange needed for us as well, so we knew how to act later," she added.