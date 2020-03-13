100 thousand coronavirus test systems to be delivered to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – About 100 thousand coronavirus test systems is planned to be supplied to Kazakhstan, this has been informed by Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, 100 thousand coronavirus test systems will be delivered to the country in the nearest future. He added that to date Kazakhstan has purchased coronavirus test systems manufactured in the Russian Federation, People’s Republic of China, UAE, Kazakhstan, USA and Germany.

It bears to remind that today Kazakhstan has confirmed two cases of coronavirus infection. Birtanov informed that two nationals of Kazakhstan have tested positive for coronavirus. They arrived from Germany. Both of them were hospitalized. None of them has clinical symptoms.