1,000 flood-affected children to have rest at Baldauren health camp

According to the Ministry of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republican educational and recreational center "Baldauren" will start its activity next week. The sanatorium is expected to host over 6,000 children this summer, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry's press service.

During the summer months, the health camp will set up five 15-day shifts in various areas, including spiritual and moral development, as well as patriotic and physical training for children.

According to the Baldauren’s press service, 5,800 children have been accommodated from all regions, with 842 children from the flood-affected regions since the beginning of the current year. Approximately 17 children from the Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions will arrive for the new season next week. It is planned to provide assistance to nearly 1,000 children from flood-hit regions by the end of the summer.

The Baldauren center comprises a number of distinct structural subdivisions, including educational, medical, and physical training complexes.

Since the onset of the floods, 1,083 children have been provided with rest and recreation opportunities at various recreation centers across the country. Approximately 3,700 children are scheduled to participate in summer vacation activities.