1000-year anniversary of Almaty inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 1000-year anniversary of Almaty is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, this has been announced at today's press conference in CCS by Doctor of Historical Sciences, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Karl Baipakov.

"I want to mention a very important event that took place a few days ago. 1000-year anniversary of Almaty is included in the list of UNESCO anniversaries. As you know, Almaty was founded 1000 years ago," he said. According to his words, Almaty city should become a tourist mecca. There are a number of cities in Kazakhstan visited by pilgrims and tourists - Turkestan, Otyrar, Sauran. Thus, Almaty has every reason to become one of the major tourist destinations of the country. Earlier it was reported that Almaty millennial anniversary will be celebrated in 2016.