100,000 tourists to visit 5th World Nomad Games and cultural events in Kazakh capital

The Nomad Games will be held in Astana from 8 to 13 September 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Embassy in the Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

About 4 thousand participants from more than 100 countries will take part in the competition.

It is expected that more than 100 thousand tourists will visit sports competitions and cultural events.

As part of the sports programme of the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana it is planned to hold competitions in 20 competitive and 10 demonstration sports.

These include horse races, national wrestling, traditional intellectual games, competitions in martial arts, archery, national bird hunting, horse riding, folk games, as well as demonstrations in ethnic sports.

Directly in Astana will be opened Ethno-Aul “Nomadic Universe”, where every visitor will be able to get acquainted with the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people, as well as the original culture of the participating countries.

Up to 30 thousand residents and guests of the capital will be able to visit the ethno-aul daily.

The 5th World Nomad Games in Astana will be held under the motto “Ұлы Dala dubiri” – Meeting in the great steppe”.