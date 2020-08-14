100th birthday speaks enough about role and importance Kazinform holds for Kazakhstan and global media space, FENA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM General Manager of the Federal News Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FENA) Elmir Huremović sent a congratulation message to Kazinform News Agency on the occasion of its centenary since foundation.

«Dear colleagues and friends,

On behalf of the Federal News Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and my own, it is a great honor to extend congratulations on this significant occasion for your agency.

Fact alone this is your 100th birthday speaks enough about the role and importance Kazinform holds for Kazakhstan, but also for global media space.

I would like to stress that in these difficult and crisis situations we recognize importance of news agencies.

In the flood of false information, news agencies guarantee objective and timely informing of the public.

We in FENA are proud of the cooperation we have established with your agency.

We believe that together we can implement our social mission as professional media even better.

Once again I would like to express my sincere congratulations, hoping we can deepen our cooperation in the future and contribute to strengthening of friendship between peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

I wish you all the best,» the message reads.