101 COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 101 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

170 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia was recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 51,260 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 49,818 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 722 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,734 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 266,677since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 232,835 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.