EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:15, 26 August 2021 | GMT +6

    101 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 101 COVID-19 patients in severe condition are under treatment in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 1,568 people are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals across the region, occupying 52% of the total beds.

    101 patients are in intensive care units, 11 of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU beds are 82.1% full.

    Earlier it was reported that 307 daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Aryrau region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!