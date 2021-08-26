101 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 101 COVID-19 patients in severe condition are under treatment in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 1,568 people are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals across the region, occupying 52% of the total beds.

101 patients are in intensive care units, 11 of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU beds are 82.1% full.

Earlier it was reported that 307 daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Aryrau region.