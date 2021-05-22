102 COVID-like pneumonia cases added in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 102 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

86 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 54,605 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 50,722 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 878 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,267 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 371,015 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 332,585 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.