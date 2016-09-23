EN
    18:28, 23 September 2016 | GMT +6

    102 education facilities built in Zhambyl region since 1991

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the years of independence, Zhambyl region has built and commissioned 102 education facilities. 25 of them are kindergartens, 76 are secondary schools and one college. Deputy Governor of the region Erkanat Manzhuov said it at a briefing today.

    "Under the 100 Schools, 100 Kindergartents Program, we have built six major social facilities in the region, including a blood center. 25 healthcare facilities were put into operation under the Program of construction of 350 out-patient clinics and medical-obstetric centers. The volumes of financing the healthcare sector grow year by year having reached 40bln tenge to date," the Deputy Governor said.

    Manzhuov informed also about socio-economic development of Zhambyl region. According to him, industrial output in the region has increased to 283.9bln tenge in the past 15 years or more than 2.5 times. "Our region is turning today into a dynamically developing and industrial area," he added.

    "At the first 5-year stage of the Industrialization Program, the region implemented 33 investment projects worth 123.3bln tenge. We  created more than 5,000 job positions. At the second 5-year stage of the program, we are implementing 32 investment projects worth 511.4bln tenge. We also expect to create over 5,000 jobs," Manzhuov noted.

