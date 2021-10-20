EN
    22:55, 20 October 2021 | GMT +6

    104 children treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 104 children and 25 pregnant women are treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region as of now, Kazinform reports.

    25 pregnant women are being treated for coronavirus infection in Atyrau region as of October 20, 2021. 11 of them are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals, 14 women are receiving outpatient treatment.

    Besides, 104 kids were positive for COVID-19. 3 of them were hospitalized, 101 are treated at home.

    As earlier reported, above 207,000 people in Atyrau were fully vaccinated against coronavirus infection.


