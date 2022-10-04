EN
    09:11, 04 October 2022 | GMT +6

    104 more beat COVID-19 last day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 104 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

    10 of them recovered in Astana, 12 in Almaty, 3 in east Kazakhstan, 15 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, 46 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Pavlodar region, 3 in Turkistan region, 2 in Ulytau region bringing the country’s recovery rate to 1,378,992.


