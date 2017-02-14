105,000 jobs created as part of Nurly Zhol program in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 105,000 new workplaces were created in Kazakhstan in 2016 within the framework of the Nurly Zhol program, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov claimed.

"KZT 739 billion, including KZT 472.8 billion of target-oriented transfers and KZT 266.2 billion of bonded loans of national holdings, was earmarked for the program in 2016. It should be noted that the money allotted from the National Fund provided for a 1%-growth of gross domestic product and creation of 105,000 new jobs," Minister Suleimenov said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.



In his words, the target-oriented transfers were used almost in full (99%).



According to the Minister, KZT 151.3 billion earmarked for the development of transport-logistics and industrial infrastructure last year was fully used. 611 kilometers of roads were commissioned. The National Fund will allot KZT 143.5 billion to this end this year.