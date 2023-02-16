EN
    09:21, 16 February 2023 | GMT +6

    105 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,590 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Of them, 125 patients are receiving hospital treatment and 1,465 are at home care. The condition of three patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.

    105 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
