TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:21, 08 April 2020 | GMT +6

    105 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan, 19 recover

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan has confirmed 105 more cases of coronavirus, while 19 people have recovered from this infection, said spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov during a press briefing held on April 8, Trend.az reports.

    Unfortunately, the situation in connection with the coronavirus in Azerbaijan cannot be referred to as to positive.

    «The number of infected people demonstrates growing trend. To date, the country has created a reserve of about 5 million medical masks,» Mammadov said.


