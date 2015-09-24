105-yr-old Japan man sets 100-meter, shot-put world records

KYOTO. KAZINFORM A 105-year-old Japanese man established world records in the 100 meters and the shot put at a "Masters" athletic meet held in Kyoto Wednesday.

Hidekichi Miyazaki ran the 100-meter race in 42.22 seconds and marked 3.25 meters in the shot put, both world records for elderly male athletes aged 105 to 109.

Miyazaki imitated Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt's "lightning pose" after he finished the 100-meter dash. But he was not fully satisfied with the record, saying, "I wept bitter tears because my target time was 35 seconds." His 29.83 seconds still stand as the fastest time for 100- to 104-year-old men.

"I have to keep training for two or three more years," he said. "I have the guts to do so."

Born in Shizuoka Prefecture in 1910, Miyazaki, a former agricultural cooperative employee, had nothing to do with sports for most of his life. But when he was 92, he started athletic sports.

Source: JIJI PRESS