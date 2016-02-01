1050 candidates nominated to maslikhats in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 1050 candidates are put forward to the posts of maslikhat deputies in Kazakhstan, representative of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Meldeshov informed today.

"According to the information provided by regional, territorial and Astana's and Almaty's election commissions, 1050 candidates are put forward to the posts of maslikhat deputies in Kazakhstan as of February 1, 2016," B. Meldeshov said.

According to him, 107 of them are nominated to the maslikhats of Astana and Almaty cities, 804 - to regional maslikhats, 139 to cities' maslikhats. Two candidates have been put forward by political parties and 1048 have been self-nominated.

Five of the candidates are already members of the political parties of Kazakhstan, 553 of them are not members of any parties, and 492 of them did not specify their membership or the lack thereof.

The nominated candidates represent 16 ethnicities. 693 of them are men and 357 are women. The average age of the candidates is 41 years.

"The candidates can be put forward until February 19 and registered until February 23," B. Meldeshov said.