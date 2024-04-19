10,500 apartments commissioned in Kazakhstan in March

10,500 apartments were commissioned in Kazakhstan this March that is 60% more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform News Agency cites the First Credit Bureau.

The number of apartments built in Almaty tripled this March to 3,000. Thus, the share of Almaty in the total volume of housing commissioning reached 29% in March compared to 7% recorded in February.

3,700 apartments were commissioned in Astana increasing by 11% year on year. 35% of all commissioned apartments fall on the Kazakh capital.

As earlier reported, a new mortgage program Nauryz will kick off in Kazakhstan on May 1 and will be operated by Otbasy Bank. In addition, a new housing program Otan started countywide on March 1. 15,000 applications have been submitted so far.