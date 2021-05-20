107 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35,846 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 20, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 13,265 patients are staying at hospitals, while 22,581 are receiving outpatient treatment.

742 patients are in critical condition, 187 are in extremely severe condition and 107 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,433 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 366,481 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 327,026 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.