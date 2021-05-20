EN
Trends:
    20:20, 20 May 2021

    107 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Pavlodar rgn over past day

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 107 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Pavlodar region has reported 107 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 70 in Pavlodar city, 18 in Ekibastuz city, and six in Aksu city, the regional sanitary epidemiological control department said.

    A total of 23,007 COVID-19 cases, including 16,558 symptomatic and 6,419 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the region since the onset of the pandemic. Of the total, 13,738 or 59.7% fall at the regional center. The region has so far reported 250 imported cases.

    According to the department, the COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 3,058.7 per 100 thousand people in the region.

    The region reported 831 infections on May 6-12 and 667 infections on May 13-19.


