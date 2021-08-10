107 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 107 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection on in one day.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths - 20 - was registered in Shymkent city. Ranked second is Almaty city with 15 COVID-19 deaths. 12 COVID-19 patients passed away in Karaganda city.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 7,235 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 649,120 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 533,329 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.