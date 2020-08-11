EN
    10:55, 11 August 2020 | GMT +6

    108 COVID-19-infected children receive treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 11, 25,171 people, including 108 children, are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the Commission, 4,713 COVID-19 patients are receiving hospital treatment and 20,458 – outpatient treatment.

    454 COVID-19 patients are said to be in severe condition, 104 – in critical condition, and 107 are on lung ventilators.


