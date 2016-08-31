EN
    13:30, 31 August 2016 | GMT +6

    108 Kazakh tourists remain trapped in Batumi

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 108 Kazakhstani tourists are still in Georgia's Batumi waiting for a plane. All of them will return the homeland in the nearest time, according to Advisor of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development Tanirbergen Berdongarov.

    “108 tourists are there [in Batumi - editor] still,” Berdongarov commented on a post in Facebook.

    The second plane  with 100 people onboard has successfully landed on Wednesday in Astana.

    As reported earlier, the third plane will bring the remaining tourists today.

    Noteworthy to say, that Bek Air company offered its planes to transport the tourists from Georgia.

